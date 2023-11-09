CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in CNFinance were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Price Performance

CNFinance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,340. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 468.78, a current ratio of 572.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CNFinance Profile

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). CNFinance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.