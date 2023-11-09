CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Karen Detoro Sells 18,071 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after buying an additional 1,413,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,456,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.