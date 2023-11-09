Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,057. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $808.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

