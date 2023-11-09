Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Down to $65.71

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.71, but opened at $62.30. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 58,857 shares changing hands.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $37,867.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,400. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

