Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $88.32

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.32, but opened at $92.90. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 3,671,026 shares.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

