Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,042 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,586,000 after purchasing an additional 287,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

SONY traded down $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $80.87. 1,569,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

