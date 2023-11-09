Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.57. 824,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

