Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.52.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.34. The stock had a trading volume of 991,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,332. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.