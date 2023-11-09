Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

