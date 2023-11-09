Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 249 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $43.48 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

