Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $143.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

