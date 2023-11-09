Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

