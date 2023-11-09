Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $327.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.85. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.82 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

