Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $394.13 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $396.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,692 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

