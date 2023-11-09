Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

