Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

