Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 4,348,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,724,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

