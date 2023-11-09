Commerce Bank Acquires 2,048 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 96,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 295,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,222,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $222.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.