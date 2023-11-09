Commerce Bank Acquires 921 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $242.32 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

