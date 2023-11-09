Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,655.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,541.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,522.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

