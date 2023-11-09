Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

