Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Trading Halts Explained
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.