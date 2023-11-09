Commerce Bank Has $34.15 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 121.4% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $416.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

