Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 383,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
