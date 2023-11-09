Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 383,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

