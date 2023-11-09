Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $285.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

