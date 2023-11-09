Commerce Bank Sells 1,189 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $221.76 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $192.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

