Commerce Bank Sells 2,725 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

