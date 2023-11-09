Commerce Bank Sells 2,902 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $413.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.13 and a 200 day moving average of $391.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.