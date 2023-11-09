Commerce Bank Sells 3,147 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IQV opened at $199.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.34 and its 200-day moving average is $206.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

