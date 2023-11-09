Commerce Bank Sells 36,604 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $654.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $653.24 and a 200-day moving average of $674.81.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

