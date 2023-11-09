Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,521 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

