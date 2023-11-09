Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 534,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 457,956 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.82.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
