Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,406,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

