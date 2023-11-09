Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 294 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 198.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ES. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

