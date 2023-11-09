Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 271.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.