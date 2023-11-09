Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

