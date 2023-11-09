Concord Wealth Partners Has $26,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,432,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.59 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

