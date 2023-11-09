Concord Wealth Partners Has $29,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $25.14 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

