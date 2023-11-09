ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 527,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

