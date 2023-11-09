ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ContextLogic Stock Up 25.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Shares of WISH opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 76.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ContextLogic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

