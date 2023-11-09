Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Bénéteau’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $5.21 billion 0.53 $394.97 million $3.32 32.97 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LCI Industries and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 2.12% 6.14% 2.65% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LCI Industries and Bénéteau, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 1 3 3 0 2.29 Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries currently has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

