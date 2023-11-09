Contrasting Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) & LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trigano and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A LCI Industries 1 3 3 0 2.29

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Trigano.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trigano N/A N/A N/A LCI Industries 2.12% 6.14% 2.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Trigano and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trigano and LCI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LCI Industries $5.21 billion 0.53 $394.97 million $3.32 32.97

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

