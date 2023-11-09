ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading 2.3% Higher

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 2,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

