Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 2.6 %

CPS stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $331.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPS

Cooper-Standard Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.