Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,130,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,368 shares.The stock last traded at $32.07 and had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $264,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,262,638 shares of company stock worth $616,991,316. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

