Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Sophie Mitchell Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Sophie Mitchell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.56 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of A$33,120.00 ($21,506.49).

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Corporate Travel Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 4th. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

