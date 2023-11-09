Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.74. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 96.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 268,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.