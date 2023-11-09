Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Pierre Riel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $567.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.74. The company has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.