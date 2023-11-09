Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $565.39. The stock had a trading volume of 243,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,434. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

