CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

